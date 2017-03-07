Qatar manager will not load 13 players in game against Azerbaijan

Baku.7 March. REPORT.AZ/ “Lekhwiya” and “Al-Rayyan” players of Qatar will not be on the pitch until final whistle of Azerbaijan game.

Report informs, manager of Arab team Jorge Fossati told.

He noted that the reason is both teams have to play Champions League games with Iranian teams. “Al Rayyan” will meet “Persopolis” in home game, “Lekhwiya” with “Istiglal” in away game. Uruguay specialist told that he wants to see these players in Qatar national team keeping in view two games in 2018 World Cup qualification round against Iran (home) and Uzbekistan (away). Telling that he will let them play 60-70 minutes in Azerbaijan game, Fossati noted that he will be careful not to load “Lekhwiya” and “Al-Rayyan” players. National team includes total 13 players from these clubs.

Notably, Qatar vs Azerbaijan match will be played on March 9 at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

The match will start at 20:00 Baku time.