Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Legendary football player Pele is going to visit Azerbaijan next year. Report informs citing US media, it was stated by the representative of the football player Paul Kemsley.

According to him, Pele who is now being treated in a Brazilian hospital intends to go on vacation with his family. "Then, in early 2015, Pele is going to travel around the world, visiting Australia, China, Nigeria and Azerbaijan."

Paul Kemsley also said that Pele who earlier was had been taken to hospital feels better now.