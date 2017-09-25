 Top
    One more Roma FC player to miss match in Baku

    Argentinian midfielder posted photo of his injured leg on Instagram

    Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Italian football club Roma faced another absentee from its squad in the run-up to Champions League 2nd round match with Qarabag. 

    Report informs midfielder Diego Perotti was injured at the match with Udinese held as part of 6th round of Series A. 

    He has posted on Instagram account the photo of his injured leg. 29-year-old Argentinian player will not be able to travel to Baku. It is also in question whether he will appear on match with Milan set for October 1.

    Earlier, Patrik Schick announced due to injuries he will miss out matches with Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC and the Azerbaijan national team set for October 5.

    Qarabag-Roma match will take place at Baku Olympic Stadium, September 27, at 20:00.

