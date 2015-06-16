Nobel Peace Center breaks ties with FIFA

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Nobel Peace Center center made a decision on suspending the cooperation with the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA).

Report informs, the press service of the Center declared.

The chairman of the Nobel Peace Centre, Olav Njolstad, said that it continued to believe the Handshake for Peace was a worthwhile project and it would endeavour to hand it over to FIFA and the Norwegian Football Association in a “good and orderly” fashion.

A statement from the board for the Nobel Peace Centre read: “The board asks the administration to terminate the cooperation with FIFA as soon as circumstances allow. The board also asks the administration to start a dialogue with the Norwegian Football Association for the Handshake for Peace initiative to continue in the future.”

The idea, which includes players trading handshakes at the World Cup and other FIFA tournaments, was first unveiled at Fifa’s 2012 congress and was officially launched at the Club World Cup in Morocco in 2013.

In connection with a corruption scandal in FIFA, Interpol, as well as the companies of "Coca-Cola", "Adidas", "Visa", "McDonald's" and "Hyundai" suspended cooperation with the organization.