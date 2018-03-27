Former Eintracht forward Renat Dadashov leaves for his brother’s club

Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ Renat Dadashov, one of the players of Azerbaijan’s national football team, has left the German club Eintracht Frankfurt.

Report informs citing the German newspaper Bild, the 18-year-old forward is currently training with Berliner FC Dynamo, where his brother, Rufat Dadashov, plays.

Renat Dadashov joined the trainings with FC Dynamo, which plays in IV division Northeastern Regional League, in order to stay in shape.

Earlier, Eintracht granted permission to Dadashov to negotiate his transfer with other clubs.

Dadashov was put up for transfer by Eintracht after hitting his U-19 teammate.

He has a contract with Frankfurt representative until June 2020.