FIFA president wants to increase number of members of Club World Championship

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of the International Football Federation (FIFA), Gianni Infantino intends to increase the number of teams taking part in the Club World Cup, Report informs citing the TASS.

Currently the Club World Cup, which is held annually in December, involves the participation of six winning teams of the largest continental club tournaments.

According to the newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Infantino has already submitted the highest ranks of FIFA's program to expand the tournament format.Presumably, it is planned to increase the number of participants up to 16 or 32. Notably, these steps are aimed at increasing the profit of the organization.

Earlier Infantino has repeatedly advocated the expansion of the number of participants of the world championship among teams from 32 to 40 teams.