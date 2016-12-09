FIFA not promotes category of Azerbaijani referee Aliyar Aghayev

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ The FIFA announced list of international referees for the second half of 2016-2017 season.

Report informs, only 3 Azerbaijani referees were included in the list. Aliyar Aghayev remains in the 2nd group. However, Khagani Mammadov, Chairman of the Referees Committee of the AFFA (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan) earlier stated his promotion to the 1st category.

Rahim Hasanov was kept in the 3rd category. New FIFA referee Omar Pashayev will start from this category.

Notably, Mubariz Hashimov, Vagif Musayev, Zeynal Zeynalov, Yashar Abbasov, Namig Huseynov and Rza Mammadov were included in the list as international assistant referees.