Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Referees of "Fenerbahce" and "Galatasaray" matc will be held in Turkish Super League XI tour announced.

Report informs FIFA referee Cüneyt Çakır will manage the game.

Bahattin Duran and Tarık Onqun will help him. The 4th referee of the match will be Halis Özkahya. This will be C. Çakır's 10 th appointment in derby between "Fenerbahce" and "Galatasaray".

Match will start at 21:00 Baku time on November.