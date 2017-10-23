Best goal of Champions League group stage defined - VIDEO

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ The best goal of the 3rd round of the Champions League group stage has been identified.

Report informs citing the UEFA's official website, Roma player Edin Džeko’s goal at the 64th minute of the meeting with Chelsea selected the best goal. In the game, which ended with a 3: 3 draw goal scored by striker from Bosnia and Herzegovina received 25 percent of votes.

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic’s goal in the 29th minute of the match against Portugal 2: 1 scored 24 percent of votes. Goal scored by Russia's Spartak player Denis Gulashkov in the 67th minute of the match against Seville 5:1 scored 20% of votes.

Notably, Edin Džeko also distinguished during the match against Qarabag in the 2nd tour. During Qarabag-Roma match he scored a second goal in the 15th minute.