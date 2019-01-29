Yapi Kredi Bank Azerbaijan posts 1.9-fold decline in net profit

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ The assets of Yapi Kredi Bank Azerbaijan stood at AZN 426,981,000, down 0.14% from the previous year.

Bank says the loan portfolio rose by 19.2% settling at AZN 174,041,000, liabilities dropped by 1.9% at AZN 347,919,000, while the deposit portfolio fell by 2.8% to AZN 320,760,000.

The authorized capital amounted to AZN 55,381,000, while the total capital reached AZN 78,762,000.

The net profit totaled AZN 5,388,000, down 1.9-fold.

The interest incomes stood at AZN 35,202,000, interest expenditures at AZN 4,893,000, non-interest incomes at AZN 16,750,000, non-interest expenditures at AZN 29,668,000.