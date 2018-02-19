World now refusing from cash at high speed

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ The world countries are accelerating march toward a cashless society has the authorities worried.

Report informs citing the Bloomberg, a special parliamentary committee in Sweden is looking into the potential dangers of the rapid transformation and what it could mean for the payment infrastructure and for people without access to the digital economy.

Notably, last year, the volume of cash in circulation decreased to 40% in Sweden.

According to Insight Intelligence's annual survey, 36% of Swedes do not use cash.

About 25% of the population use cash once a week. The central bank is even looking into making a digital version of the krona.