Williams: Fed can increase discount rate once this year and three times in 2018

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco John Williams believes, Fed better off increasing discount rate once in 2017 and three times in 2018.

Report informs citing the Bloomberg, J. Williams said at a conference in San Francisco. However, the number of decisions on discount rates will still be related to economic indicators.

Williams emphasized the need to bring the interest rate to 2.5% late or soon. Notably, in a previous statement, the head of the San Francisco Fed said the low rate is a potential monetary policy tool for Fed.

He acknowledged the possibility of the next recession, adding that it is important for Fed to be cautious.