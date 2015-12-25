Today western indexes show a different trend

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 24, at the US stock market Dow Jones index decreased by 0,29% to 17 559,17points, the S & P 500 down by 0,16% to 2 060,99 points and the Nasdaq up by 0,05% to 5 048,49 points.

Report informs, at the European stock market FTSE 100 index increased by 0,22% - up to 6 254,64 points, the German DAX remains at 10 727,64 points, the French CAC-40 index went down by 0,24% to 4 663,18 points.

In the morning on the COMEX the price of an ounce of gold increased by 0,2% to 1 075,85 USD, the euro against the dollar up in world markets amounted to 1,0967 USD (+0,28%).