 Top
    Close photo mode

    Volume of Cental Bank notes in turnover declines

    Currently, bank's notes turnover is 550 mln AZN© Report

    Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ The volume of notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) in turnover has started decreasing after a 4-month and a half break.

    Report informs citing the CBA, currently it makes 550 mln AZN, which is less by 8.3% or $50 AZN than in previous week.

    The average annual yield of notes is 10.01%.

    Notably, the CBA has started note issue from the beginning of 2007. So far, the highest volume of notes in turnover has been fixed on September 7, 2017 (600 million AZN) and the highest yield on April 5 (14.98%) this year.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi