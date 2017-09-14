Volume of Cental Bank notes in turnover declines

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/74a976bc6afdac1eba318ac8ceee3049/83236742-3bb2-479b-aaf1-96a18218d74f_292.jpg

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ The volume of notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) in turnover has started decreasing after a 4-month and a half break.

Report informs citing the CBA, currently it makes 550 mln AZN, which is less by 8.3% or $50 AZN than in previous week.

The average annual yield of notes is 10.01%.

Notably, the CBA has started note issue from the beginning of 2007. So far, the highest volume of notes in turnover has been fixed on September 7, 2017 (600 million AZN) and the highest yield on April 5 (14.98%) this year.