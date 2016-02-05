Velocity of manat in Azerbaijan reaches a peak

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ Velocity of manat in Azerbaijan on January 1, 2016 amounted to 6.31 points. Thus, the velocity of circulation reached a peak since 2008.

Notably, the rate of manat circulation reflects the ratio of GDP to inflation in the money supply in circulation.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency informs referring to the Central Bank, in December 4% inflation has fixed in the country: "GDP growth and a reduction in the money supply accelerated the velocity of money. Notably, amount of money being in circulation decreased by 321.3 million AZN or 5,6% in December. In the coming months decline in the velocity of manat is expected."