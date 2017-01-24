Turkish economy’s net debt hits 250 bln USD

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Assets of Turkish economy on October 1, 2016 amounted 8.554 trln TRY (2.280 trln USD), obligations - 9.488 trln TRY (2.530 trln USD). Report informs, referring to Bloomberg, the indicators reveal 935 bln TRY or 250 bln USD deficit of Turkish economy.

Private sector holds the biggest share with 1.517 trln TRY or 404 bln USD. Notably, Turkish lira’s decline blew foreign debts of private sector.

Public debts amount 369 bln TRY or 98 bln USD. Turkey Central Bank holds 15 bln TRY (4 bln USD), commercial banks 116 bln TRY (31 bln USD) positive balance. Insurance and pension companies have 1 bln USD net debt.

Specific weight of population debts in GDB makes 18%. Turkish economy gets 1.12 trln TRY (299 bln USD) funding from foreign citizens.