Trade turnover in Azerbaijan increased by over 3%

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ In January-March of 2016, retail networks of Azerbaijan have sold consumer goods in sum of 6 793 4 mln AZN and provided services in the amount of 1 784 6 mln AZN.

Report informs, report of the State Statistical Committee for the first quarter (Q1) of 2016, declares.

The trade turnover in comparison with the same period of 2015 increased by 3.4%, revenues from paid services - by 2.4%. The volume of sales of food products amounted to 3 429.9 mln AZN, non-food products -. 3 363.5 mln AZN.

It should be noted that consumer goods and services rose by 10.8% year on year, including food products - by 13.1%, non-food products - by 15.2%, paid services - by 4.0%.