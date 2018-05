Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Tender announced by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) for procurement of systems for destruction of coins has failed.

Report informs citing official media.

According to decision of the Tender Commission dated February 14, 2017, the tender considered as failed.

Notably, tender was announced in September 2016 by the CBA.

Bidding period has been extended by 2 times.