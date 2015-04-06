Stock emission of Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan registered

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ State Committee for Securities registered 50,000 ordinary non-documentary registered shares, each with par value of 1,000 manats Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan, placed by private subscription.

Report informs, this is stated in the information spread by the State Committee.

Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) issued a license to Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan on December 30, 2014.