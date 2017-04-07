SOCAR to pay $ 1,250 mln to bondholders in 10 days

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 17, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) will carry out payment of interests on USD bonds.

Report informs referring to the "SOCAR Capital", on that day the bondholders will get revenue of $ 12.5. In total, they will be paid 1,250 mln USD.

The bondholders can use the money as they wish; either keep them in bank account or withdraw in cash, or purchase new bonds.

Notably, SOCAR bonds with a nominal value of $ 1 000 have annual yield of 5% or 50 USD for each bond. Interest are paid every 3 months (17 April, 17 July and 17 October). Bondholders earn approximately 5 mln USD. The first interest payment was made on January 17.

"The biggest advantage of SOCAR bonds is that they are in dollars, the company set a minimum purchase price - due to the high level of liquidity the price cannot drop below $ 1 000. Thus, it is possible to convert bonds into a cash without any loss in just a few minutes.

In order to purchase the bonds, customers can visit "ASAN Service" No.1 or No. 5 and call *1999 hotline.