SOCAR makes next interest payment on bonds

Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ The next interest payment on SOCAR bonds issued for domestic market was made on July 17. “SOCAR Capital” company reports that $12.5 interest for each bond was transferred to accounts of SOCAR bondholders, which in total makes $1.250.000.

Report was told by “SOCAR Capital” company, amounts were transferred a week before the interest payment to the Central Bank account of the National Depository Center (NDC), and today have reached accounts of the SOCAR bonds owners.

This is the seventh interest payment on SOCAR bonds. Thus, up to date profits of aforesaid bonds owners in total have made $ 8.75 mln.

Notably, the annual yield of bonds with a nominal value of $ 1.000 is 5%. Interests are paid every 3 months.

Now, SOCAR bonds are the most traded financial instrument on the country's securities market.

The main advantages of SOCAR bonds are purchase price guarantee by SOCAR, their high liquidity, convenience of transactions and provision of interest payments on schedule.

It should be noted that REPO transactions with SOCAR bonds were started in November 2017. REPO transactions allow the SOCAR bonds holders to borrow at low interest rates by placing their securities.

The next and final interest payment for this year will be made on October 17.