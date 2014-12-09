SOCAR increases payments to budget by 15%

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) transferred to the state budget 142,373 mln manats in November 2014, that compared to the same period last year decreased by 12.8%. Report was told in the press service of SOCAR.

In January-November 2014 contributions to the state budget amounted to 1 706,921 mln manats compared to the same period last year, the figure is less by 14.8%.

During November 2014, SOCAR transferred to the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) 10,618 mln manats, that compared to the previous year decreased by 25.6%. In January-November 2014, contributions to the State Social Protection Fund amounted to 129,534 mln manats, that compared to the same period last year less by 12.3%.