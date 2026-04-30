SOCAR gas export unit boosts non-oil revenues by nearly 22%
Finance
- 30 April, 2026
- 13:34
In January-March 2026, the Gas Export Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) exported non-oil products worth $2.8 million, which is $0.5 million, or 21.7%, more compared to the same period of 2025, according to the April issue of the Export Review by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Report informs.
In the first quarter, Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports increased by 11.7% compared to the same period of the previous year and amounted to $862 million.
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