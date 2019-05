In 2018, $4,998,519,000 was spent on joint projects implemented by UN and Azerbaijan.

Report informs that these funds were spent on the first strategic field within the United Nations‐Azerbaijan Partnership Framework (UNAPF) for 2016-2020.

Making speech at the Steering Committee meeting, Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev said that totally $71.9 million is planned to be allocated within the UNAPF: "So far, $68.2 million or 95% of these funds has been spent."