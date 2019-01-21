​SCC posts decline in December budget transfers

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ In December 2018, the State Customs Committee (SCC) transferred AZN 1,809,983,600 to the state budget, down AZN 44,396,000 or 19.7% from the previous year, SCC told Report.

In the reporting period, receipts from customs duties amounted to AZN 55,704,000 (- AZN 18,201,200 or 24.6%), VAT amounted to AZN 117,009,000 (- AZN 15,841,200 or 11.92%), excises made AZN 4,630,400 (- AZN 11,044,300 or 3.39-fold), and road tax totaled AZN 3,640,200 (- AZN 690,700 or 23.4%).