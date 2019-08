In July 2019, the State Customs Committee (SCC) transferred AZN 413,394,400, up AZN 91,232,900 or 28.32% from the previous year, SCC told Report.

In the reporting period, AZN 112,970,200 (+ AZN 27,019 or 31.43%) came from customs duties, AZN 269,036,900 (+ AZN 54,528,600 or 25.42%) from VAT, AZN 25,648,700 (+ AZN 7,401,600 or 40.56%) from excises, AZN 5,738,600 (+ AZN 2,283,700 or 66.1%) from road tax.