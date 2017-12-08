Saxo Bank announces 10 shock forecasts for 2018

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Global financial markets stabilization in 2017 will be replaced by sharp increases and decreases in 2018.

Report was informed in the Saxo Bank, online investment bank in Denmark.

Saxo Bank has listed 10 possible shocking incidents that are less probable for 2018.

Firstly, the US Federal Reserve System (Fed) loses its independence and Ministry of Finance took the responsibility. Second, Japan's refusal to control the yield curve of bonds. Third, China started make oil payments with yuan.

Fourth, the probability of volatility in the stock market. Fifthly, the tension in the political situation in the United States. Sixth, the Austro-Hungarian Empire is likely to invade the European Union. The seventh is concern about bitcoin. The eighth is the threat of democratic processes that can be created in Africa. The ninth is that China's Tencent can exceed the Apple by capitalization. The latter is related to the increase of women's role in society.

Saxo Bank chief economist Steen Jakobsen said: "There is no need to look at shock forecasts as official forecasts, and it just has the potential to change commonly accepted views”.

Condoi Hardi, senior currency strategist at Saxo Bank said: "While predicting that 2017 would be a wave of year, everything turned out to be counterproductive. Stability was restored in financial markets. Even though, stable conjuncture is expected to be in 2018, everything can change in a moment”.