S&P revises outlook on Azerbaijan from negative to stable

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 26, S&P Global Ratings revised its outlook on the long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Azerbaijan to stable from negative.
According to the agency, Azerbaijan's GDP growth to average 3.3% over the next four years.
Forecast says, government's budgetary position will return to surplus this year.
"As a consequence, we are revising our outlook on the long-term ratings to stable from negative and affirming the 'BB+/B' foreign and local currency ratings", S&P Global Ratings wrote.
