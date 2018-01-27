 Top
    S&P revises outlook on Azerbaijan from negative to stable

    Forecast says, government's budgetary position will return to surplus

    Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 26, S&P Global Ratings revised its outlook on the long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Azerbaijan to stable from negative. 

    Report informs, S&P Global Ratings said. 

    According to the agency, Azerbaijan's GDP growth to average 3.3% over the next four years.

    Forecast says, government's budgetary position will return to surplus this year.

    "As a consequence, we are revising our outlook on the long-term ratings to stable from negative and affirming the 'BB+/B' foreign and local currency ratings", S&P Global Ratings wrote.

