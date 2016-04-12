Russia will issue new banknotes in 2017

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Central Bank of Russia will issue banknotes in the nominal values of 2000 and 200 rubles in 2017. Report informs referring to the Russian media, head of the CentralBank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said that.

According to her, the design of new banknotes has not been determined yet and it will be chosen by a public debate.

Nabiullina explained that currently a significant portion of payments range between 100 and 500 rubles, and 1 and 5 thousand rubles.