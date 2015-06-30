Report: Euro will rise in price up to October - FORECAST

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Regardless of the option settlement of the Greek crisis in the near future on the world market, including in Azerbaijan, the euro will start increase. Until October of this year is expected to rise in the Euro rate up to 1,22 USD/EUR.

Report informs, now Euro rate is 1,12 USD/EUR.

To exit the financial crisis, Greece must carry out tough reforms. If the Greeks don't accept the demand of European creditors and the IMF to conduct tough reforms, Greece will be forced to secede from the European Union (EU). Official Athens does not take on such a responsibility, and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has decided to put the matter to a national referendum on July 5.

Two Nobel Prize winners, renowned economist Paul Krugman (Paul Krugman) and Joseph Stiglitz (Joseph E.Stiglitz) consider it necessary to Greece's exit from the EU. If the referendum people will support the reform, in which case the country will face a long-term crisis. Even if Greece will take a package of reforms, the country will not be able to pay the current external debt, and reform will cause deterioration of the social situation in the country. In another scenario, Greece will return to its national currency devaluation and conduct that will cause the country's economic development.

As we can see, none of the Greece or the EU do not want Greece to remain in the EU. Greece's exit from the EU put an end to pressure on the euro, the preservation of the country in the EU will have the psychological support for the Euro.

On the other hand, yesterday the head of the US Federal Reserve Janet Yellen emphasized once-only opportunity to raise interest rates, which will lead in 2015 to a weakening of the dollar against Euro. Reagrding this, analytical group Report noted that until October of this year, Euro to strengthen on a global scale, and in Azerbaijan.