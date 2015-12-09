Ranking of banks on annual dynamics of authorized capital (TOP-5)

https://report.az/storage/news/a339026985bd7e69548e299a18a1a5ca/53023828-10a8-431b-9d86-4645bb13764e_292.jpg
Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of authorized capital to October 1, 2015.
The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Annual dynamics (%)
|1
|Parabank
|236,10
|2
|Atrabank
|123,32
|3
|Muganbank
|10,36
|4
|Caucasus Development Bank
|9,62
|5
|Expressbank
|9,02
Economic DepartmentNews Author