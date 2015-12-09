 Top
    Ranking of banks on annual dynamics of authorized capital (TOP-5)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of authorized capital to October 1, 2015. 

    The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:

    No.BanksAnnual dynamics (%)
    1Parabank236,10
    2Atrabank123,32
    3Muganbank10,36
    4Caucasus Development Bank9,62
    5Expressbank9,02
