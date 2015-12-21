Ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan for transparency

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared a ranking of banks on transparency, as well the the table of indexes disclosed by the banks based in Azerbaijan.
The survey of Report shows the financial performance on October 1, 2015, which was attended by 20 banks. Other banks hid their records from the public.
So, all 46 questions of questionnaires fully answered only by Rabitabank. The top ten banks in the survey have shown transparency are Express Bank, Parabank, Atrabank, Zaminbank, Demirbank, Gunaybank, Muganbank, Turanbank and Pasha Bank. At the same time, Bank of Baku, Kapital Bank disclosed information on financial performance for 6-7 indexes.
Notably, the banks have disclosed the amount of the loan and deposit portfolio, but tried to hide their structure.
The table below shows the ranking of banks on transparency, as well the the table of indexes disclosed by the banks:
|Banks
|Transparency (for 46 indications)
|Rabitabank
|46
|Expressbank
|43
|Parabank
|42
|Atrabank
|42
|Zaminbank
|38
|Demirbank
|37
|Gunaybank
|30
|Muganbank
|30
|Turanbank
|25
|Accessbank
|21
|Pasha Bank
|20
|ASB Bank
|19
|Caucasian Development Bank
|19
|Pakistan National Bank
|17
|SilkwayBank
|16
|VTB Azerbaijan
|15
|Bank Respublika
|15
|Bank Melli Iran-Baku
|15
|NBC Bank
|11
|Bank of Baku
|7
|KapitalBank
|6
|YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|0
|Nikoil Bank
|0
|Azer-Turk Bank
|0
|Kredobank
|0
|International Bank of Azerbaijan
|0
|Unibank
|0
|XalqBank
|0
|Bank Technique
|0
|Bank Avrasiya
|0
|AG Bank
|0
|Atabank
|0
|AFB Bank
|0
|Amrahbank
|0
|Ganjabank
|0
|Nahchivan Bank
|0
|Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan
|0
|Bank Standard
|0
|Dekabank
|0
|Caspian Development Bank
|0
|BTB
|0
|United Credit Bank
|0
|Bank of Azerbaijan
|0
|Most described
|Banks
|Assets
|23
|Total capital
|21
|Loan portfolio
|20
|Authorized capital
|19
|Cash funds
|18
|Deposit portfolio
|18
|Overdue loans
|17
|Revenues
|17
|Interest income
|17
|Non-interest income
|17
|Expenses
|17
|Interest expense
|17
|Non-interest expenses
|17
|Profits
|16
|Term deposits
|14
|Demand
|14
|Foreign currency
|10
|National currency
|10
|Loans to financial institutions
|10
|Branches
|9
|POS-terminals
|9
|Number of active cards
|9
|Consumer loans
|8
|Car Loans
|8
