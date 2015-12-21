 Top
    Ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan for transparency

    Report News Agency has prepared a ranking of banks on transparency, as well the the table of indexes disclosed by the banks

    Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared a ranking of banks on transparency, as well the the table of indexes disclosed by the banks based in Azerbaijan.

    The survey of Report shows the financial performance on October 1, 2015, which was attended by 20 banks. Other banks hid their records from the public.

    So, all 46 questions of questionnaires fully answered only by Rabitabank. The top ten banks in the survey have shown transparency are Express Bank, Parabank, Atrabank, Zaminbank, Demirbank, Gunaybank, Muganbank, Turanbank and Pasha Bank. At the same time, Bank of Baku, Kapital Bank disclosed information on financial performance for 6-7 indexes.

    Notably, the banks have disclosed the amount of the loan and deposit portfolio, but tried to hide their structure.

    The table below shows the ranking of banks on transparency, as well the the table of indexes disclosed by the banks: 

    BanksTransparency (for 46 indications)
    Rabitabank46
    Expressbank43
    Parabank42
    Atrabank42
    Zaminbank38
    Demirbank37
    Gunaybank30
    Muganbank30
    Turanbank25
    Accessbank21
    Pasha Bank20
    ASB Bank19
    Caucasian Development Bank19
    Pakistan National Bank17
    SilkwayBank16
    VTB Azerbaijan15
    Bank Respublika15
    Bank Melli Iran-Baku15
    NBC Bank11
    Bank of Baku7
    KapitalBank6
    YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan0
    Nikoil Bank0
    Azer-Turk Bank0
    Kredobank0
    International Bank of Azerbaijan0
    Unibank0
    XalqBank0
    Bank Technique0
    Bank Avrasiya0
    Accessbank0
    AG Bank0
    Atabank0
    AFB Bank0
    Amrahbank0
    Ganjabank0
    Nahchivan Bank0
    Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan0
    Bank Standard0
    Dekabank0
    Caspian Development Bank0
    BTB0
    United Credit Bank0
    Bank of Azerbaijan0

    Most describedBanks
    Assets23
    Total capital21
    Loan portfolio20
    Authorized capital19
    Cash funds18
    Deposit portfolio18
    Overdue loans17
    Revenues17
    Interest income17
    Non-interest income17
    Expenses17
    Interest expense17
    Non-interest expenses17
    Profits16
    Term deposits14
    Demand14
    Foreign currency10
    National currency10
    Loans to financial institutions10
    Branches9
    POS-terminals9
    Number of active cards9
    Consumer loans8
    Car Loans8
