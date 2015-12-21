Ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan for transparency

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared a ranking of banks on transparency, as well the the table of indexes disclosed by the banks based in Azerbaijan.

The survey of Report shows the financial performance on October 1, 2015, which was attended by 20 banks. Other banks hid their records from the public.

So, all 46 questions of questionnaires fully answered only by Rabitabank. The top ten banks in the survey have shown transparency are Express Bank, Parabank, Atrabank, Zaminbank, Demirbank, Gunaybank, Muganbank, Turanbank and Pasha Bank. At the same time, Bank of Baku, Kapital Bank disclosed information on financial performance for 6-7 indexes.

Notably, the banks have disclosed the amount of the loan and deposit portfolio, but tried to hide their structure.

The table below shows the ranking of banks on transparency, as well the the table of indexes disclosed by the banks:

Banks Transparency (for 46 indications) Rabitabank 46 Expressbank 43 Parabank 42 Atrabank 42 Zaminbank 38 Demirbank 37 Gunaybank 30 Muganbank 30 Turanbank 25 Accessbank 21 Pasha Bank 20 ASB Bank 19 Caucasian Development Bank 19 Pakistan National Bank 17 SilkwayBank 16 VTB Azerbaijan 15 Bank Respublika 15 Bank Melli Iran-Baku 15 NBC Bank 11 Bank of Baku 7 KapitalBank 6 YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 0 Nikoil Bank 0 Azer-Turk Bank 0 Kredobank 0 International Bank of Azerbaijan 0 Unibank 0 XalqBank 0 Bank Technique 0 Bank Avrasiya 0 Accessbank 0 AG Bank 0 Atabank 0 AFB Bank 0 Amrahbank 0 Ganjabank 0 Nahchivan Bank 0 Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan 0 Bank Standard 0 Dekabank 0 Caspian Development Bank 0 BTB 0 United Credit Bank 0 Bank of Azerbaijan 0