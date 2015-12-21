 Top

Ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan for transparency

Report News Agency has prepared a ranking of banks on transparency, as well the the table of indexes disclosed by the banks

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared a ranking of banks on transparency, as well the the table of indexes disclosed by the banks based in Azerbaijan.

The survey of Report shows the financial performance on October 1, 2015, which was attended by 20 banks. Other banks hid their records from the public.

So, all 46 questions of questionnaires fully answered only by Rabitabank. The top ten banks in the survey have shown transparency are Express Bank, Parabank, Atrabank, Zaminbank, Demirbank, Gunaybank, Muganbank, Turanbank and Pasha Bank. At the same time, Bank of Baku, Kapital Bank disclosed information on financial performance for 6-7 indexes.

Notably, the banks have disclosed the amount of the loan and deposit portfolio, but tried to hide their structure.

The table below shows the ranking of banks on transparency, as well the the table of indexes disclosed by the banks: 

BanksTransparency (for 46 indications)
Rabitabank46
Expressbank43
Parabank42
Atrabank42
Zaminbank38
Demirbank37
Gunaybank30
Muganbank30
Turanbank25
Accessbank21
Pasha Bank20
ASB Bank19
Caucasian Development Bank19
Pakistan National Bank17
SilkwayBank16
VTB Azerbaijan15
Bank Respublika15
Bank Melli Iran-Baku15
NBC Bank11
Bank of Baku7
KapitalBank6
YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan0
Nikoil Bank0
Azer-Turk Bank0
Kredobank0
International Bank of Azerbaijan0
Unibank0
XalqBank0
Bank Technique0
Bank Avrasiya0
Accessbank0
AG Bank0
Atabank0
AFB Bank0
Amrahbank0
Ganjabank0
Nahchivan Bank0
Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan0
Bank Standard0
Dekabank0
Caspian Development Bank0
BTB0
United Credit Bank0
Bank of Azerbaijan0

Most describedBanks
Assets23
Total capital21
Loan portfolio20
Authorized capital19
Cash funds18
Deposit portfolio18
Overdue loans17
Revenues17
Interest income17
Non-interest income17
Expenses17
Interest expense17
Non-interest expenses17
Profits16
Term deposits14
Demand14
Foreign currency10
National currency10
Loans to financial institutions10
Branches9
POS-terminals9
Number of active cards9
Consumer loans8
Car Loans8
