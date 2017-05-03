Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on interest expenses (TOP-10)

https://report.az/storage/news/a7b766d46da0727a6e54aca8787caaf5/a8a02072-922b-4e83-bba7-9476cc0e1de1_292.jpg
Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on interest expenses in the quarter I, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Interest expenses (thsd AZN)
|1
|Kapital Bank
|24 266
|2
|Accessbank
|18 066
|3
|PASHA Bank
|12 579
|4
|VTB Azerbaijan
|7 821
|5
|Xalg Bank
|7 809
|6
|Bank of Baku
|7 619
|7
|Demirbank
|6 789
|8
|AG Bank
|6 395
|9
|Unibank
|6 242
|10
|Bank Respublika
|5 916
* For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author