Probability of growth in interest rates by Fed reaches 52%

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ The probability of growth in interest rates by US Federal Reserve System (Fed) in next meeting to be held on March 14-15 reached 52%.

Report informs citing the financial report prepared by World Interest Rate Probability.

Notably, the document was prepared on dynamics of futures contracts.

Notably, last week, probability of increase in interest rates by Fed was 40%, and 34% in the previous week.

Usually this indicators below 50% indicates that the Fed is not inclined to raise interest rates.