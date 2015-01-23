Price per ounce of gold overtakes 1 300 USD today

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Price per ounce of gold in world markets overtakes 1 302 USD today. Report informs referring to foreign exchanges, from the beginning of year 2015, price of gold rose 10% generally.

West experts stressed that, the price of gold increased from the beginning of conflict between Russia and Ukraine. But European experts say, US Federal Stock Exchange engaged in rising of the price and the reason to keep the USD at the present rate in markets.

Forecasted, gold prices to rise up to 1 400 USD.