 Top
    Close photo mode

    Price per ounce of gold overtakes 1 300 USD today

    Experts say, gold prices to rise up to 1 400 USD

    Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Price per ounce of gold in world markets overtakes 1 302 USD today. Report informs referring to foreign exchanges, from the beginning of year 2015, price of gold rose 10% generally.

    West experts stressed that, the price of gold increased from the beginning of conflict between Russia and Ukraine. But European experts say, US Federal Stock Exchange engaged in rising of the price and the reason to keep the USD at the present rate in markets.

    Forecasted, gold prices to rise up to 1 400 USD. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi