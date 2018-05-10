President of Italy's Trieste Port: Developing a Free Trade Zone is not a simple issue

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Free Trade Zone created in Alat settlement of Baku has great potential".

Zeno D’agostino, the president of Trieste Port of Italy, said in an interview to Report.

According to him, Baku International Sea Trade Port, which includes the Zone, is a great logistics center and it has opportunities for further development in the future.

However, the guest noted that logistics can not be limited only creation of infrastructure: "Azerbaijan needs management and universities on logistics to develope the Free Trade Zone. It is a very important factor that mentioned place will be competitive. You can have enough finance to create Free Trade Zone, but real territory and management are not simple matters”.