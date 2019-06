In January-May 2019, Azerbaijan’s trade operations with foreign countries $14.449 billion, up 28.7% from previous year, Report informs citing the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan.

$ 8.615 billion (+16.9%) of the trade turnover thousand accounted for export, $5.834 billion ($51.3) - for import operations.

Consequently, positive balance of trade turnover amounted to $2.78 billion, down 20.9% in in comparison to a year earlier.