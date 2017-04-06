 Top
    Petkim stocks in TOP-5 list of purchase by foreign investors

    Foreign investors purchased Petkim stocks worth nearly $ 24 mln

    Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Petkim Holding is among 5 issuer companies with the most purchase stocks by foreign investors at the Istanbul Stock Exchange (ISE) in March 2017.

    Report informs citing Bloomberg, ISE monthly statement says.

    According to statement, in March, foreign investors purchased Petkim stocks with a cost of $ 23.7 million. Foreign investors mainly invested in stocks of "Garanti Bankası" (43,1 mln USD), "Tekfen Holding" (41,9 mln USD), "İş Bankası" (34 mln USD) and "BİM Mağazalar" (28,6 mln USD).

    In general, foreign investors carried out net sale of $ 48 mln at ISE in March.  

