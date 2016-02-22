 Top
    Parabank shareholders will hold a meeting

    The issue of consolidation of banks included in the agenda of the meeting

    Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ On March 7, will be held an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of OJSC Parabank. The meeting will be organized in the auditorium of the bank at the head office of Baku, Nasimi district, st. S. Vurgun, 60.

    Report informs referring to the bank, agenda of the meeting included issues of association of banks, changes in the bank's charter, election of new members of the Supervisory Board, the Executive Board, Audit committee of Parabank.

