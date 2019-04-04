Next payment of interests for SOCAR bonds to be made on April 17

Next coupons for SOCAR Bonds to be paid on April 17, 2019, SOCAR Capital LLC told Report.

Total of 1.25 million USD - 12.5 USD per bond will be transferred to the bank account of the National Deposit Center (NDC) in the Central Bank a week before.

Interests for SOCAR bonds are paid quarterly. This is the 10th scheduled payment for bonds with 5% coupon which will increase the total income of the bond holders to 12.5 million USD.

The total amount of the secondary market transactions on SOCAR Bonds has already exceeded 172 million USD. These securities are currently considered as the most frequently traded debt securities in the Baku Stock Exchange – more than 110 trades in the first quarter of 2019 and total of 1,700 trades have been executed.

Key advantages of these popular securities are existence of SOCAR’s warranty for repurchasing at nominal value anytime, high liquidity, ease of trade transactions, and execution of interest payments in due time based on established schedule.

On April 17, already the half of total coupon payments for SOCAR Bonds with 5 year maturity will be finished and the total income of the bond holders will equal 25 million USD at the maturity date. SOCAR Bonds can be purchased at ASAN Service centers No 1 and 5.