    MP: Azerbaijan needs to reduce number of ministeries

    Ali Masimli: Reducing the number of ministries to 15 will expand the range of reforms

    Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ It is proposed to reduce the number of ministries in Azerbaijan. 

    Report informs, the proposal made by MP Ali Masimli during the discussion of the Government Report for 2015 at today's plenary session of the Parliament.

    "There are 20 ministries in Azerbaijan. It is one of the factors seriously impeding reforms. Bringing the number of ministries down to 15 will expand the range of reforms", said the deputy.

    At the same time, A.Masimli stressed the importance of using the potential of the regions.

