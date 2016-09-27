 Top
    Ministry of Taxes bans 74 people from leaving country

    43 of them are executive officials to legal entities, 31 individuals

    Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes amended the list of persons banned from leaving the country because of tax debts.

    Report informs, the number of executive officials to the legal entities banned from leaving Azerbaijan increased by 43 and reached 534 people.

    The number of individuals banned from leaving the country has increased by 31 and reached 359.

    In general, the number of persons who are not allowed to travel outside Azerbaijan because of tax debt rose from 819 to 893.

