Memorandum on financial transparency between Azerbaijan and Turkey approved

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on approval of “The Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Financial Monitoring Service under the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Financial Crimes Investigation Board of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Turkey in exchanging financial information related to the legalization of illegally obtained money or other properties and the financing of terrorism”.

Financial Monitoring Service under the Central Bank should ensure the implementation of the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding noted in the first part of the decree, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should send a notification to the Government of Turkey on the implementation of necessary domestic procedures for the entry of the Memorandum of Understanding into force.