Mega Insurance gets 4% decline in net profit

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ As of January 1, 2019, Mega Insurance OJSC’s assets stood at AZN 42.49 million, up 19.6% from the previous year, Report informs.

The company says that the liabilities rose by 89.3% settling at AZN 18.647 million, total capital dropped by 7.1% to AZN 23.843 million.

While the incomes rose by 34.4% to settle at AZN 27.017 million, the expenditures experienced a 51.6% growth to AZN 21.071 million, and profit tax payments fell by 4.3% to AZN 1.189 million. Consequently, the net profit amounted to AZN 4.757 million, down 4.3% in comparison to a year earlier.