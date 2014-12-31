Main West Fund Indexes decreases

Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 30, in the US stock market, Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell by 0,31% and amounted to 17 983, 07 points, the S&P 500 increased from 0,49% to 2080,35 points, Nasdaq decreased from 0,8% to 4777,44 points.

Report informs, on December 30, the FTSE 100 index fell from 1,20% to 6 647,00 points, French CAC-40 from 1,67 to 4245,54 points, the German DAX increased from 1,24% to 9 805,55 points in European stock market.

Price per ounce of gold on COMEX rose by 1,4% and amounted to 1 200,50 dollars.