Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (21.06.2016)

Brent oil (USD/barrel) - 50,65 AZN

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/

 Last price
In comparison with previous day priceIn comparison with
beginning of year

Commodity

   
Oil Brent (USD/barrel)50,651,4813,61
Oil WTI (USD/barrel)49,37-0,6112,09
Gold (USD/ounce)1 292,1-6,3-141

Indices

   
Dow-Jones17 804,87129,71379,84
S&P 5002 083,2512,0339,31
Nasdaq4 837,2236,88-170,19
Nikkei15 965,3365,64-3 068,41
Dax9 962,02330,66-780,99
FTSE 1006204182,91-38,32
CAC 40 INDEX4 340,76146,93-296,3
Shanghai Composite2 888,813,7-650,37
Bist 10075 430,5303 703,54
RTS935,0424,76178

Currency

   
USD/EUR1,13140,00370,0458
USD/GBP1,46980,034-0,0048
JPY/USD103,94-0,22-16,61
RUB/USD64,3692-0,385-8,1517
TRY/USD2,9064-0,021-0,015
CNY/USD6,582-0,0050,0883
