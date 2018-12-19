Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (19.12.2018)

19 December, 2018 09:31

https://report.az/storage/news/e38d8e15299a7828e052b711be4934fb/a9100bc3-c8e9-4856-a313-84ee4bb84d22_292.jpg Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Commodity Last price Compared to the close of the day Compared to the beginning of the year Brent (dollar/barrel) 56.26 - 3.35 - 10.61 WTI (dollar/barrel) 46.24 - 3.64 - 14.18 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 253.6 1.8 - 55.7 Indices Dow-Jones 23 675.64 82.66 - 1 043.58 S&P 500 2 546.16 0.22 - 127.45 Nasdaq 6 783.91 30.18 - 119.48 Nikkei 20 975.97 - 165.73 - 1 788.97 Dax 10 740.89 - 31.31 - 2 176.75 FTSE 100 6 701.59 - 71.65 - 986.18 CAC 40 INDEX 4 754.08 - 45.79 - 558.48 Shanghai Composite 2 576.65 - 21.32 - 730.52 Bist 100 91 074.11 1 037.32 - 24 258.89 RTS 1 106.05 - 7.39 - 48.38 Currency USD/EUR 1.1361 0.0013 - 0.0644 USD/GBP 1.2639 0.0015 - 0.0874 JPY/USD 112.52 - 0.31 - 0.17 RUB/USD 67.4213 0.6931 9.7324 TRY/USD 5.3455 - 0.0262 1.5473 CNY/USD 6.8953 -0.002 0.3885