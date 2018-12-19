Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (19.12.2018)

https://report.az/storage/news/e38d8e15299a7828e052b711be4934fb/a9100bc3-c8e9-4856-a313-84ee4bb84d22_292.jpg
Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/
|Commodity
|Last price
|Compared to the close of the day
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|56.26
|- 3.35
|- 10.61
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|46.24
|- 3.64
|- 14.18
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1 253.6
|1.8
|- 55.7
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|23 675.64
|82.66
|- 1 043.58
|S&P 500
|2 546.16
|0.22
|- 127.45
|Nasdaq
|6 783.91
|30.18
|- 119.48
|Nikkei
|20 975.97
|- 165.73
|- 1 788.97
|Dax
|10 740.89
|- 31.31
|- 2 176.75
|FTSE 100
|6 701.59
|- 71.65
|- 986.18
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 754.08
|- 45.79
|- 558.48
|Shanghai Composite
|2 576.65
|- 21.32
|- 730.52
|Bist 100
|91 074.11
|1 037.32
|- 24 258.89
|RTS
|1 106.05
|- 7.39
|- 48.38
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1361
|0.0013
|- 0.0644
|USD/GBP
|1.2639
|0.0015
|- 0.0874
|JPY/USD
|112.52
|- 0.31
|- 0.17
|RUB/USD
|67.4213
|0.6931
|9.7324
|TRY/USD
|5.3455
|- 0.0262
|1.5473
|CNY/USD
|6.8953
|-0.002
|0.3885
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author