    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (19.12.2018)

    Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/

    Commodity Last price Compared to the close of the day Compared to the beginning of the year
    Brent (dollar/barrel) 56.26 - 3.35 - 10.61
    WTI (dollar/barrel) 46.24 - 3.64 - 14.18
    Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 253.6 1.8 - 55.7
    Indices
    Dow-Jones 23 675.64 82.66 - 1 043.58
    S&P 500 2 546.16 0.22 - 127.45
    Nasdaq 6 783.91 30.18 - 119.48
    Nikkei 20 975.97 - 165.73 - 1 788.97
    Dax 10 740.89 - 31.31 - 2 176.75
    FTSE 100 6 701.59 - 71.65 - 986.18
    CAC 40 INDEX 4 754.08 - 45.79 - 558.48
    Shanghai Composite 2 576.65 - 21.32 - 730.52
    Bist 100 91 074.11 1 037.32 - 24 258.89
    RTS 1 106.05 - 7.39 - 48.38
    Currency
    USD/EUR 1.1361 0.0013 - 0.0644
    USD/GBP 1.2639 0.0015 - 0.0874
    JPY/USD 112.52 - 0.31 - 0.17
    RUB/USD 67.4213 0.6931 9.7324
    TRY/USD 5.3455 - 0.0262 1.5473
    CNY/USD 6.8953 -0.002 0.3885
